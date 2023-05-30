UT Center for Wildlife Health warns about fungus threatening salamanders in Europe

In a paper, the director of the UT Center for Wildlife Health said "Batrachochytrium salamandrivorans," a kind of fungus, infects and damages salamanders' skin.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains are known as the Salamander Capital of the World for its diverse species of amphibians crawling through the mountains' streams and rivers. There are 30 species of salamanders in the mountains and 14 species of frogs and toads.

The director of the University of Tennessee Center for Wildlife Health, Deb Miller, said in a paper published in the Sierra Club magazine that researchers have been working over the past decade to learn more about a fungus that could be deadly to salamanders. researchers first found "Batrachochytrium salamandrivorans," or Bsal, killing salamanders in Europe in 2013.

"What we found was that 75% of our species that exist in the U.S., many of them are here, right here in southern Appalachia, are susceptible to the pathogen. And if they get infected, about 40% of them die," said Matthew Gray, associate director for the Center for Wildlife Health.

Salamanders are important for the Great Smoky Mountains' ecology, and they can also be studied to help people. Gray said they can regenerate limbs and so they may be able to help amputees. They can also produce pain-killing chemicals that aren't addictive, he said.

The fungus is related to Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis, which has contributed to the extinction of frog species worldwide, according to the paper. Deb Miller, the director of the UT Center for Wildlife Health, said Bsal infects salamanders' skin, one of the most vital parts of their biology.

She said salamander skin is important to balance their electrolytes and for hydration, as well as respiration. Skin infection from Bsal could trigger heart failure or other fatal conditions, she said.

The paper also said not all salamanders are equally susceptible to a Bsal infection or to developing symptoms. It said two families of species have so far been observed dying from Bsal — Salamandridae (newts) and Plethodantidae (lungless salamanders). Plethodantidae is the largest salamander family, according to the paper.