Got milk? The Dairy Alliance to host milk distribution event Thursday at West Town Mall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Got milk?
If not, families in Knoxville will have a chance to grab some at West Town Mall for free Thursday.
The Borden Dairy Company and The Daily Alliance is hosting an event to give away free milk for anyone who wants it. It will be on Aug. 27, between 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Officials said they hope that the giveaway will help families who could be struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The giveaway will be a no-contact, drive-through event, according to a release. Volunteers will put milk into the trunks of cars passing through so they can return home safely, with free milk in hand.
Officials said they will hand out 4,000 gallons in the parking lot next to Belk, as part of a USDA food assistance program. There are no restrictions as to how many gallons each family can receive.