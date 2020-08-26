Got milk? The Dairy Alliance to host milk distribution event Thursday at West Town Mall

The Dairy Alliance partnered with Borden Dairy, Knox County Extension Service and the Tennessee 4-H Foundation to distribute free milk.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Got milk?

If not, families in Knoxville will have a chance to grab some at West Town Mall for free Thursday.

The Borden Dairy Company and The Daily Alliance is hosting an event to give away free milk for anyone who wants it. It will be on Aug. 27, between 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Officials said they hope that the giveaway will help families who could be struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The giveaway will be a no-contact, drive-through event, according to a release. Volunteers will put milk into the trunks of cars passing through so they can return home safely, with free milk in hand.