They'll be there, rain or shine | Second Harvest hands out food in the rain during drive-through event Saturday morning

Participants in the event placed food in people's cars during an event at Cherokee Health Systems Saturday.

Rain or shine, the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will make sure people in need have a chance to eat healthily. They handed out food during a drive-through event Saturday morning, despite rain showers pouring over their heads.

The event was held between 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Cherokee Health Systems on Western Avenue. People did not need to get out of their car and volunteers would bring donations up to their window for them.

Officials said their goal was to empty the fresh pantry — a truck filled with food to give out to people.

"One of the goals is to get this thing empty," one official said. "We need the food in these people's kitchens and we're super close right now. So, despite the rain, it's been a good day."