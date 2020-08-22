Mobile Lifehouse Food Pantry gives out food to over 200 families Saturday

The food pantry gave out food at Jefferson City Middle School Saturday. They have been in operation for 21 months as of Aug. 22.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 200 families were given food Saturday morning at Jefferson City Middle School when the Mobile Lifehouse food pantry stopped by at around 8 a.m.

Aug. 22 was the 21st month in a row that the pantry has been operation, according to officials. Volunteers handed out boxes and bags filled with supplies to help families across several different counties.

It was a drive-through event, so families did not need to leave their cars to receive food. Instead, volunteers brought food directly to them while they were parked. People could also drop off donations during the event on Saturday.