1 each Ciabatta bun

4 oz. Turkey

1 slice Bacon

1 slice Swiss cheese

1 oz. Basil pesto aioli

1/2 oz. olive oil

1/2 oz. lemon juice

1/2 oz. Greek seasoning

Toast Ciabatta Bun.Spread Aioli on both sides of bread.

Heat Turkey in a pan with Lemon Juice, Olive Oil and Greek Seasoning

Add Turkey to bread, top with Cheese. Put bread together and cut in half.

Presented by Trevor, Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe

9/24/2018

© 2018 WBIR