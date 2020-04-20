PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — COVID-19 has forced everyone to make changes, including how businesses function. The Old Mill Restaurant in Pigeon Forge is adjusting its business to help their community with a food truck.

The 190-year-old business is a favorite for locals and travelers alike, so the restaurant is now delivering meals throughout neighborhoods on a rotating basis. The truck is a fully-equipped food truck, and they will provide both ready-to-eat meals, as well as meal kits for families to cook later.

“This is a totally new concept for us that goes far beyond traditional restaurant carry out,” said Old Mill marketing director Laurie Faulkner.

The Old Mill will also be serving individual meals from the truck. Many of the items at the food truck are the same ones offered in the restaurant, and the truck menus will be rotating weekly.

While the food truck is innovative, it is not the only thing the Old Mill has started doing in response to COVID-19. Before the food truck, the restaurant was selling grocery items, like milk and eggs.

Now, the food truck is bringing grocery items with them to deliver to families.

“We know that families and individuals are challenged right now to get out of their homes, and our food truck is another option to bring people the food they need or bring some variety to their at-home menus,” Faulkner said.

Orders called in to 615-770-0111 by 6 p.m. are delivered to residences the following day. Full details are at www.old-mill.com/neighborhood.