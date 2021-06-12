Mental Health Monday: Handling anxiety around the new Omicron variant

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — As more cases of the Omicron variant are reported, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed and anxious about what's to come in the battle against the pandemic.
"A lot of people are really struggling with anxiety because they became so hyper focused on the pandemic," Maryville nurse practitioner Donna Johnson said.
Johnson said the first step is to identify and acknowledge those feelings.
She recommends distancing yourself from factors that may be amplifying feelings of stress, anxiety and sadness.
For example, Johnson recommends that "unplugging" from social media and the news can be helpful.
She also suggests distracting yourself with a hobby or project.
"Take time out and do something that you truly enjoy. Take a break, get your mind off of it, and actually just engage in a hobby are something that can take your mind out of it," Johnson said.
Also, don't underestimate the power of a phone call to family or friends.
"You need to check in with your loved ones regularly," Johnson said. "Make sure that you stay in touch. It will help them and it will help you."
Johnson said emotions like anxiety and stress due to the coronavirus may be more prevalent in communities of color, since the virus impacts them more negatively.
According to Knox County data, 35% of Black or African American people in Knox County are vaccinated.
"Let's continue to educate the best that we possibly can," Johnson said. "Let's bring the resources to the community, which we have been doing. There are different organizations that are reaching out to the community; doing a grassroots effort to make sure that people realize that it is available if they choose to engage and get the immunization."
Whether you need someone to listen or want to start seeing a therapist, you are not alone and there is help available.
RESOURCES
- Child Mind Institute's Matter Lab has a free online tool to help track the mental health toll of the pandemic on children on crisislogger.org
- East Tennessee Children's Hospital has a range of psychology and mental health services for kids.
- Girls Inc. of Tennessee Valley is a non-profit offering a variety of afterschool programs focusing on STEM, economics and self-care and focuses on supporting girls' mental health.
- InterFaith Health Clinic is a nonprofit that gives dental care, mental health counseling and prescription medications to uninsured workers in East Tennessee who otherwise would not be able to afford it.
- McNabb Center provides behavioral health services across Tennessee in Blount, Hamblen, Knox, Loudon and Sevier Counties.
- Mental Health Association of East Tennessee is an educational organization that offers unique support in types of programs and services including free online mental health screenings.
- National Institute of Mental Health is the lead federal agency for research on mental disorders with access to a variety of resources.
- Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is the leading state agency for information and resources to seek help for a wide range of mental health issues.
- Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network is a statewide organization working to eliminate the stigma of suicide and runs the state CRISIS line (855-CRISIS-1 or text "TN" to 741-741).
- Thriveworks is a resource for finding counselors and therapists for all ages.
- Vine School Health Center is a school-based physical and mental health center located in the Langland Building of the Vine Middle Magnet School in Knoxville. It is accessible to all children and families living in Knox County and provides quality pediatric medical care and mental health services that foster the overall physical, mental, and behavioral health of those in the community.
ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH MONDAYS
Mental Health Mondays is a weekly series at WBIR in partnership with Mental Health Associates of East Tennessee. The purpose is to encourage you to do weekly mental health check-ins and reach out to your loved ones.
We at WBIR are using this as a reminder to reach out to our loved ones too.
MHAET offers unique support in types of programs and services. It's an educational organization, providing the community with an array of programs.
They offer a peer recovery mental health call center. It's a Judgement-free zone where the operators are extensively trained.
The organization also offers free mental health screenings online so you can check in with yourself. It's free and anonymous. Only you get to see the results.