Mental Health Monday: Handling anxiety around the new Omicron variant

Whether you need someone to listen or want to start seeing a therapist, you are not alone and there is help available.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — As more cases of the Omicron variant are reported, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed and anxious about what's to come in the battle against the pandemic.

"A lot of people are really struggling with anxiety because they became so hyper focused on the pandemic," Maryville nurse practitioner Donna Johnson said.

Johnson said the first step is to identify and acknowledge those feelings.

She recommends distancing yourself from factors that may be amplifying feelings of stress, anxiety and sadness.

For example, Johnson recommends that "unplugging" from social media and the news can be helpful.

She also suggests distracting yourself with a hobby or project.

"Take time out and do something that you truly enjoy. Take a break, get your mind off of it, and actually just engage in a hobby are something that can take your mind out of it," Johnson said.

Also, don't underestimate the power of a phone call to family or friends.

"You need to check in with your loved ones regularly," Johnson said. "Make sure that you stay in touch. It will help them and it will help you."

Johnson said emotions like anxiety and stress due to the coronavirus may be more prevalent in communities of color, since the virus impacts them more negatively.

According to Knox County data, 35% of Black or African American people in Knox County are vaccinated.

"Let's continue to educate the best that we possibly can," Johnson said. "Let's bring the resources to the community, which we have been doing. There are different organizations that are reaching out to the community; doing a grassroots effort to make sure that people realize that it is available if they choose to engage and get the immunization."

