Coach, best friend raising money for student after Idaho murders

The coach and best friend are asking for public donations for a scholarship fund in Xana Kernodle's name.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A long-time coach and longtime teammate/best friend of Xana Kernodle, one of the four murdered Idaho students, is helping to continue her legacy after the terrible tragedy.

Gymnasts from across the country are in Knoxville for the Ozone Invitational Gymnastics Competition and on this stage, Todd McLean, the longtime coach of Xana, wanted to honor her in a touching way.

"We were devastated by the events that took place back in November, and we're trying to raise money to supply funds to the Xana Kernodle Scholarship Endowment that her family set up in her honor, so we can help continue her legacy."

Sydney Grignitz also showed her support for her best friend by continuing to remember her as a fun, loving person.

"I just loved her so much. I think everyone needs to kind of know the kind of person she was," she said. "By doing that, or by doing this fundraiser, we're going continue to remember her."