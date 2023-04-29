'It affects all of us' | Fallen firefighter Roy Sewell Jr. honored by East TN community

The 27-year-old firefighter died while on duty after a rollover fire engine crash in Claiborne County.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fire trucks lined up for firefighter Captain Roy Sewell, Jr.'s last ride on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old firefighter died while on duty after a rollover fire engine crash in Claiborne County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said that Sewell was driving the firetruck on Cedar Fork Road near Cedar Grove Road when it ran off the right side of the road. They said the firetruck continued down the embankment, overturned and stopped upside-down.

Chief Matt Seals, of the Springdale volunteer fire department, met him when they were in elementary school and the commemoration of Sewell was emotional for him.

"It just broke my heart because all I could think of was his wife and the little girl and just his family and him being taken away at such a young age," Seals said.

From the Overholt Funeral Home, more than 100 emergency service vehicles escorted his ride. Everyone was there to honor the fallen firefighter.

"Our first responders are like family. And if something happens to one, it affects all of us," Bobby Darnell said.

At Claiborne High School, Sewell's celebration of life included honors. Even in his death, the firefighter once again served the community.

"I think this has definitely opened the eyes of a lot of our community. I mean, he lost his life... you want to try to help somebody," Matt said.