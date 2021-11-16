x
List: East TN nonprofits providing meals or receiving food donations during holidays

A resource list for ways to help those in need across Tennessee.

TENNESSEE, USA — As the holiday season approaches, it is important to be thankful for what you have. It is equally important to reflect on ways you can serve others "Straight from the Heart".

Food insecurity impacts people from coast to coast.

Tennessee is no exception. According to Feeding America, one in eight people faces hunger in Tennessee. It could be your neighbor, friend, or co-worker.

However, there are ways you can help and it's through donating to nonprofits who make it their mission to project love by making sure no one goes without a meal to feed their soul. 

Listed below are places in East Tennessee and Kentucky that accept food donations and provide meals, groceries, and other items for those in need.

Food drives and pantries

Anderson County 

  • First Baptist Church (Clinton) 
  • Main Street Baptist Church (Rocky Top) 

Bell County, Kentucky 

Blount County 

Campbell County 

  • Food Life Services of Campbell County (LaFollette) 
  • Open Arms Ministry (Jacksboro) 
  • Seeds of Hope (Jellico) 

Claiborne County 

Cocke County 

Fentress County 

  • Fentress County Food Bank (Jamestown) 

Jefferson County 

Knox County 

Loudon County 

Monroe County 

Morgan

Scott County

Sevier County 

Union County 

  • Union County Food Pantry (Maynardville)
  • Hines Creek Baptist Church (Maynardville) 
  • Hansard's Chapel United Methodist Church (Maynardville) 

We will update this list continuously throughout the year. To have a non-profit added please email our newsroom.

