List: East TN nonprofits providing meals or receiving food donations during holidays

TENNESSEE, USA — As the holiday season approaches, it is important to be thankful for what you have. It is equally important to reflect on ways you can serve others "Straight from the Heart".
Food insecurity impacts people from coast to coast.
Tennessee is no exception. According to Feeding America, one in eight people faces hunger in Tennessee. It could be your neighbor, friend, or co-worker.
However, there are ways you can help and it's through donating to nonprofits who make it their mission to project love by making sure no one goes without a meal to feed their soul.
Listed below are places in East Tennessee and Kentucky that accept food donations and provide meals, groceries, and other items for those in need.
Food drives and pantries
Anderson County
- First Baptist Church (Clinton)
- Main Street Baptist Church (Rocky Top)
Bell County, Kentucky
- Red Bird Mission (Beverly)
- Henderson Settlement (Frakes)
Blount County
- Smoky Mountain Meals on Wheels (Maryville)
Campbell County
- Food Life Services of Campbell County (LaFollette)
- Open Arms Ministry (Jacksboro)
- Seeds of Hope (Jellico)
Claiborne County
- Claiborne Hunger Ministries (Tazewell)
- Regional Education Center Pantry (Tazewell)
Cocke County
- The Bread Basket (Newport)
- Sunset Gap Community Center (Cosby)
Fentress County
- Fentress County Food Bank (Jamestown)
Jefferson County
- Appalachian Outreach Ministries (Jefferson City)
Knox County
- The Love Kitchen (Knoxville)
- C.A.R.E. Food Pantry (Knoxville)
- Fish Hospitality Pantry (Knoxville)
- Western Heights Baptist Center (Knoxville)
Loudon County
- Good Samaritan of Lenoir City (Lenoir City)
Monroe County
- Good Shepherd Center (Madisonville)
- Sweetwater Area Ministry (Sweetwater)
Morgan
- Storehouse Ministry (Wartburg)
- Morgan-Scott Project for Cooperative Christian Concern (Deer Lodge)
- Hope for the Hungry food program by Coalfield Seventh-day Adventist Church (Oliver Springs)
Scott County
- Pinnacle Resource Center (Huntsville)
Sevier County
- Cross Food Ministry (Seymour)
- Lighting the Way Outreach (Pigeon Forge)
- Sevier County Food Ministries (Sevierville)
Union County
- Union County Food Pantry (Maynardville)
- Hines Creek Baptist Church (Maynardville)
- Hansard's Chapel United Methodist Church (Maynardville)
We will update this list continuously throughout the year. To have a non-profit added please email our newsroom.