How Sweet! | Local business helps girl on her unicorn search

Make-a-Wish requested special help from Glitterville Studios

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Violet, a courageous 8-year-old who has been battling cancer since she was 5, is on a hunt for unicorns.

Yes, you read that right.

Violet asked Make-A-Wish New Jersey for a one-of-a-kind unicorn camper to aid in her search.

"What happens when an eight-year-old child who has courageously battled a Wilms tumor makes a one-of-a-kind wish for a pink and purple sparkly unicorn camper? Make-A-Wish finds a way to make it come true," Make-a-Wish posted on Facebook.

In order to make Violet's wish come true, Make-a-Wish recruited help from a local Knoxville business.

Glitterville Studios, located in downtown Knoxville, helped with designing the outside of the camper.

Stephen Brown, owner of Glitterville Studios, is well-known across the U.S. for his instantly recognizable whimsical crafts and decorations.

"What is Glitterville? We like to think it's a really happy place full of wacky things and it's a place you want to feel good. It's just a fun place to be with lots of glitter and lots of sparkle," Brown said in a 2019 interview with Channel 10.

Violet was surprised on Monday, July 12 with the camper and she loved it!

So Happy That Violet Loved Her Glitterville Unicorn Camper And Will Soon Be Traveling The Country Looking For Real Live Unicorns! ✨🦄✨ Posted by Glitterville Studios on Monday, July 12, 2021

If you would like to keep up with Violet while she searching for mythical creatures, you can follow her Instagram: @UnicornCamper