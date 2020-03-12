Lifer's Club raises $31K for nonprofits

The Bledsoe County Correctional Complex Lifers Club has collected and donated money since 2016.

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A group of Tennessee inmates raised more than $31,000 for nonprofits across the state.

The Bledsoe County Correctional Complex Lifers Club has collected and donated money since 2016.

This year's money will go to a food bank and child outreach programs.

The Lifers Club is a group of inmates serving sentences of 25 years or more.

Throughout the year, they lead fundraising drives to raise money for nonprofits.

"Just trying to be God's hands, feet and mouth in this environment. We're not looking for recognition. we just want to be there to make a difference," one said.