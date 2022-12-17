Found wedding ring at Dairy Queen returned to rightful owner

The elderly couple lost the ring at Dairy Queen off Kingston Pike on Thursday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: The ring has been returned to its rightful owner!

Carl Foust, the owner of the ring, watched the 11 o'clock news on WBIR Saturday night and saw the announcement of his missing ring. He contacted James Nixon and was elated!

Nixon and his wife delivered the ring to Foust and his wife just in time for their wedding anniversary in a couple of months!

--

ORIGINAL

The search is on for an elderly couple who lost their wedding ring at Dairy Queen on Kingston Pike.

James Nixon had no idea what he would find when visiting Dairy Queen on Thursday. He and his wife were eating when they saw the couple, between 70 and 85 years of age, who were looking for a wedding ring.

During their conversation, the couple mentioned that they lived near Emory Road in north Knoxville. Nixon helped them search but could not find it.

After the couple left, he found the ring! Now all he wants to do is get it back to the rightful owner.