When many think of Mission of Hope, they think of all they do to help those less fortunate in rural Appalachia at Christmas.

However, right now is one of their most important times of the year.

Emmette Thompson is presenting scholarships and goody bags to selected high school seniors.

From laptops to bible, it's a sweet moment that can change a student's future forever.