Perfect 10: Patrick Dalton, COVID-19 survivor and former Knoxville football player

For showing so much strength and perseverance, and for standing by his side, Dalton and his whole family deserve today's Perfect 10!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 24-year-old man from Knoxville almost lost his life to COVID-19 recently. After spending months in a hospital room fighting against the illness, he survived and returned home.

Now, Patrick Dalton's family is closer together after persevering through a COVID-19 diagnosis. He was treated at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, and as he left the facility the nurses and faculty who helped him recover applauded him.

Dalton was a former football player for the Christian Academy of Knoxville, and he also played football during college. However, his strength was put to the test as he was treated for the coronavirus. His family was right at his side though, eager for him to get back on his feet.

"Just being able to see them again was incredible," Dalton said.