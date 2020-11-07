Sweetwater police officer rescues 1 pound, 6 ounce kitten

The kitten may be named Alex, after the police officer who saved him.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Sometimes they're rescuing cats from trees, other times they're rescuing kittens. Last week, a Sweetwater City Police officer's job included the latter.

Alex Cannon, an SCPD officer, caught a male kitten weighing 1 pound 6 ounces. After catching the kitten, he reached out to Vicky Harrison, who founded the East TN Pet Rescue And Adoption Networking Facebook page, according to a post Harrison made on Facebook.

Unfortunately, Cannon was not able to connect with her. Instead, he took the kitten to the city pound and left Harrison's name and phone number on its cage. Animal control then contacted her and the kitten went into rescue.

Harrison said that the kitten will be available for adoption once it grows a bit. She also said he is up-to-date on vaccines and is neutered.