KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, more than 1,100 undergraduate students will graduate from UT. They'll walk across the stage at Thompson-Boling Arena then head off into the world.

Each student has a special story, but one student's journey to finish is now leaving a lasting legacy on campus.

Ashley Humphrey is graduating with a bachelor's in English and a minor in biology. She's a wife, mother of two kids and has tried to finish her degree three times in the past.

Now she's finally going to be walking across the stage with a little help from country music star Garth Brooks because of perseverance and strategically placed people.

"I'm going to walk across the stage and lose it," said Humphrey. "It was never 'I wanted sympathy,' it is never an exception because 'I have kids or was older.' It's simply, 'I have to work harder.'"

Humphrey went back to school for the fourth time in 2015 at UT. The journey hasn't been easy, especially while trying to raise a family.

"I took chemistry 1 and 2 six times and every time I was honest with what was going on. I failed this," said Humphrey, who powered through. It's all happening with an extra surprise.

During the free soundcheck for students, Humphrey asked Brooks to sign her graduation cap.

"He said 'If I signed for you, I'd have to sign for everyone,' but I said, 'Everyone's not graduating' and he said, 'Ok ,come on you must've majored in debate.' And I said, 'No, I'm just married with two kids."

Humphrey's legacy on campus won't be lost once she walks across the stage. She helped launch the Anthony Keith Ward scholarship fund named for a friend and nontraditional student who passed away before he could graduate. It'll give future students like her and Ward the opportunity to achieve their dreams.

"It's not too late to keep learning," said Humphrey. "If you have the will do it, there's no reason money should stand in the way."

You can help give nontraditional students the opportunity to earn their degree by selecting the Anthony K. Ward scholarship endowment option here.