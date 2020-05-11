East Tennessee communities decorate early for the 2020 holidays

All across East Tennessee, Christmas and holiday decorations are starting to go up. Many people are wondering if it's a little early.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — All across East Tennessee, Christmas and holiday decorations are starting to go up. Many people are wondering if it's a little early. The answer is, sort of.

While some families start decorating their homes around this time each year, some municipalities are getting in on the fun earlier than usual.

In Oak Ridge, firefighters at the city's "Fire Station 3" already have lights up across the front of their building. They did it after reflecting back on the kind of year that 2020 has been so far.

"Anything we can do to help the community in any way possible, that's our goal," said firefighter Andrew Butler.

In Knoxville, leaders are also hoping to bring hope by getting the decorations lit up earlier.

"We will definitely be lighting everything up about a week earlier just so people have that extra week to just enjoy the downtown holiday lights and decorations," Judith Foltz with the City of Knoxville said.

While the lights are meant to brighten the days of those who pass by, they can also do the same for those who work in the area. In Oak Ridge at Fire Station 3, that's no different.

"Even if we have to go out late at night and come back and we see the lights up, it could just show that everything's not dark," Butler said.