After months of waiting, singing Jolene, messaging Dollybot and watching Dolly Parton promote her new show — it is finally here.

Heartstrings premiered on Netflix Nov. 22. The first season tells the stories of eight Dolly Parton hits, told as vignettes. Each episode is about an hour long and is based on songs like "Two Doors Down," "Wings" and "Cracker Jack."

And, of course, the first episode is based on Dolly Parton's hit song, "Jolene."

Before the show aired, Dolly Parton started the Jolene Challenge on Twitter.

She made a post asking people to send her videos of themselves singing her hit song and was sent thousands of responses. In one video, a woman sang the song to a horse and in another, a school bus of children cried out, "Jolene, Jolene, Jolene!"

The show's release is just one part of Dolly Parton's busy schedule this month. On Nov. 26, Dolly Parton's 50th Anniversary at the Opry special airs on NBC. Then, she will appear at a Hallmark Christmas movie set at Dollywood.