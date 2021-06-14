Knoxville remembers Pat Summitt on her 69th birthday

Pat Summitt, a household name in Tennessee, lost her fight with Alzheimer's almost five years ago.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The legendary Lady Vols coach, Pat Summitt, was born this day in 1952.

Pat Summit was the head coach of the Tennessee women's basketball team from 1974 to 2012. She won eight NCAA championships and left her coaching career with a 1,098-208 record.

She was the first-ever college basketball coach to reach 1,000 wins.

Summit coached 39 All-SEC players and 21 All-American players, her teams made 18 Final Four appearances and won 32 combined Southeastern Conference titles.

Summit announced in August 2011 that she had been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's.

Two Ms, two Ts, eight national championships.



Pat Summitt, our homegrown icon, was born this day in 1952. pic.twitter.com/h7FZygj417 — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) June 14, 2021

Many expected her to announce her retirement then and there. However, her fierce nature hadn't been affected by the disease, as she announced that she planned to coach in the 2011-2012 season.

During her last season as coach, she did what she does best and led the Lady Vols to the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA tournament.

Happy Birthday to my momma up in Heaven! We all miss you! @PatSummitt #PatSummitt pic.twitter.com/5Uh10xRYee — Tyler Summitt (@tyler_summitt) June 14, 2021

In 2012, Pat Summit stepped down as head coach, but of course, didn't leave her girls hanging. She became the coach emeritus and continued to attend practices.

Announced by her son, Tyler Summitt, Pat passed away on June 28, 2016, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born this day in 1952.



Champion.

Icon.

Game-changer.

Life-changer.



We love and miss you, Coach 🧡 pic.twitter.com/DUzlbk4LE0 — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) June 14, 2021

It can be said that more than just Tennessee fans mourned the passing of the legendary coach. Along with countless others, The White House put out a statement on the death of Pat Summitt.

Before her death, Pat and Tyler Summitt founded the Pat Summitt Foundation to help in finding a cure for Alzheimer's.