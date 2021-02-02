Radio talk show host Phil Valentine dies after bout with COVID-19

Valentine had repeatedly made posts on multiple social media platforms telling his fans that if they weren’t at risk for COVID-19.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Radio talk show host Phil Valentine has died after a battle with COVID-19, WTN-FM reported on Saturday.

The radio station announced Valentine’s death in a social media post. Valentine’s show aired on WTN-FM.

“We are extremely saddened to report that our host and friend Phil Valentine has passed away. Please keep the Valentine family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Valentine had repeatedly made posts on multiple social media platforms telling his fans that if they weren’t at risk for COVID-19, emphasizing that they shouldn’t get the vaccine.

His message changed on July 23 when the Valentine family made a public statement on the Facebook page of his talk radio station.

“Phil contracted the Covid virus a little over a week ago and has since been hospitalized and is in very serious condition, suffering from COVID Pneumonia and the attendant side effects,” the family statement read, which emphasized that Valentine has never been an anti-vaxxer. “(Phil) regrets not being more vehemently ‘Pro-Vaccine’ and looks forward to being able to more vigorously advocate that position as soon as he is back on the air, which we all hope will be soon.”



Valentine’s brother Mark confirmed on Facebook on July 28 that Phil was on a ventilator and was in need to be on an EKMO machine.

Lawmakers like Governor Bill Lee and Senator Marsha Blackburn released statements about his death. Her statement is below:

“Phil Valentine was a visionary for the conservative movement. He made an enormous impact on the lives of many Tennesseans as an esteemed radio host, actor, and author. It was a privilege to know Phil, and I know his legacy will endure. My deepest condolences and prayers are with Phil’s wife, Susan, and his family. May they be comforted and surrounded by love during this difficult time.”