Kentucky vintage shop owners succeeding as recovery from the pandemic continues

Organizers of a pop-up shop in Lexington said they managed to thrive in the pandemic, partly because of the unique products they sell.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — As smaller businesses recover from the pandemic, some are finding ways to thrive.

The Drunken Flea is a pop-up market and Saturday was the ninth time they've held the event.

"People just want to get out and they want to shop small. Everybody has the same thing so, especially with vintage, you come here and you find a one of a kind piece you'll never find anywhere else", said Elizabeth Busse, one of the organizers of the event.

Small businesses are finding ways to thrive, especially vintage shop owners. They are offering products that are more unique that can appeal to customers, according to business leaders.

Customers also have more freedom in being able to potentially work out a deal with owners themselves.

"We're not just going to mark it up $10 because everything else is going up," said Shanda Snyder, a co-organizer of The Drunken Flea. "Someone can come in and they want ten, five, ten things — we'll give them $20 off easily."