PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — UPDATE: 5:43 p.m. - Sevier County authorities say a Wears Valley brush fire has been 100 percent contained and that two people were successfully rescued from their cabin by first responders.

"The more it rains the safer we are and the safer everybody is the whole. The goal here is no loss of life no one getting injured and we lose no structures that’s still what we’re looking for," Tony Watson, Pigeon Forge fire chief said.

ORIGINAL STORY: At approximately 10:28 a.m. on Saturday morning, authorities say an emergency call was received regarding a brush fire on Raven’s Den Way in the Wears Valley Community.

Authorities report that two persons were at a cabin at 3586 Raven’s Den Way surrounded by fire.

Both persons were rescued by first responders without injuries.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency has activated the Emergency Operation Center in Sevierville.

Authorities also indicated a Command Post has been established at Valley View Baptist Church, 2219 Little Cove Road.

At 1:30 p.m. today, the brush fire was estimated to be approximately 60 acres in size. No injuries or structure damage have been reported. As of 5:17 p.m. today, the fire was approximately 90% contained according to a tweet from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

No evacuation notices have been given as yet.

High winds are expected to arrive early this evening between 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., with wind gusts up to 60-70 mph.

High Wind Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning until 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

With severe weather approaching, citizens are encouraged to monitor the weather via local media, radio (1680 AM) and emergency social media and be prepared to take shelter or evacuate if needed.

For emergencies, call 911. For non-emergencies, call 865-435-3200.

A shelter has been established at the Pigeon Forge Community Center, 170 Community Center Drive in Pigeon Forge, for anyone who feels the need to evacuate.

Numerous first responder agencies have responded thus far, including:

Wears Valley Volunteer Fire Department

Pigeon Forge Fire Department

Walden’s Creek Fire Department

Sevierville Fire Department

Gatlinburg Fire Department

Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department

Sevier County Fire and Rescue

Sevier County Emergency Management Agency

Tennessee Highway Patrol

Sevier County Sheriff’s Department

Seymour Volunteer Fire Department

Catons Chapel Volunteer Fire Department

Northview Fire Department

Pittman Center Volunteer Fire Department

Alcoa Fire Department

Friendsville Fire Department

Blount County Fire Department

Townsend Fire Department

TN Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry

Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

