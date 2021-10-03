Cherokee National Forest plans prescribed burns in March and April

Seven prescribed burns are planned in Polk and Monroe counties.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cherokee National Forest is planning several prescribed burns in March and April for Polk and Monroe counties.

The burns are a part of the Cherokee National Forest Prescribed Burning Program. The program reduces vegetation that would fuel wildfires and promotes new plants to grow in the area.

The burns are weather dependent and could change.

The burns planned for Monroe county are:

Indian Boundary (113 acres): Between Citco Creek Rd and the Rafter Rd.

Miller Ridge (4,230 acres): Between Lost Cove Branch Road, Tavern Branch Road and Rafter Road.

Maple Knob (1,525 acres): Between Tellico River Rd. and Bald River Rd.

Green Cove (1,645 acres): Between Tellico River Rd. and Bald River Rd.

The burns planned for Polk county are: