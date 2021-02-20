Boys and Girls Club to expand services at two locations after East Knoxville shootings

Three students died as a result of gun violence in Knoxville over the past three weeks. The City of Knoxville and KPD committed resources to help the expansion.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After three teenagers died in East Knoxville as a result of gun violence, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley is trying to help the community.

They said that they will expand services at the Walter P Taylor and Montgomery Village Clubs. Officials said plans were in the works for a while that they completed them towards the end of January. They included expanding the hours that the clubs remained open until 8 p.m. for middle and high schoolers.

The clubs will also work to recruit members from Vine Middle School and Austin-East High School since many of the shootings were around them. Clubs will offer college and career readiness programs such as tutoring, college tours, career exploration and career prep activities.

High schoolers will also be able to take part in workforce development programs, including paid internships. All club members will be able to participate in youth arts programs which include music, dance and fine arts.

More programming for social and emotional support will be implemented, to address the trauma of kids impacted by current events as well as ongoing factors associated with trauma.

The clubs will also hire a full-time Teen Director, who will be tasked with implementing the programming.

"This is a battle," officials said. "Our staff and kids are on the front lines. It will take great commitment and guts from every area of our organization. But, we will win this. Just like we have served the past year in the midst of COVID-19, we will serve well in the face of this challenge."

Donors have said that they will be willing to be a part of the expansion effort and support it financially, according to a release. Partners at the City of Knoxville and the Knoxville Police Department also committed resources to keep children at the club safe.