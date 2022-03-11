Caryville committee to host fundraising event for community's first inclusive playground

The Caryville Cares Playground Committee said the fundraising event will start at 5 p.m. and include food, music and tons of fun!

CARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Caryville community will host an event Saturday evening to raise money for the community's first-ever inclusive playground. Organizers said that the event will include music, food and tons of fun!

Organizers said the event was sold out as of Friday afternoon. They said they sold more than 300 tickets for the event, all going towards making a playground that will help make sure all children have a chance to have some fun. They also said they still plan to hold the event despite expected winter weather, and encouraged participants to bundle up.

They said they will have food from Stockyard BBQ and desserts from Something Sweet Cafe. They said there will also be an auction, as well as a Caryville native as the keynote speaker — Jamey Chadwell. He is the head coach of the Coastal Carolina University football team.

The team won its first bowl game in school history under Chadwell's leadership, according to organizers.

Monday of the event will go towards bu8ilding an inclusive playground so that children of all abilities in the community can have a place where they can play and build friendships.

The event will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Hidden Spring Farm. It is located at 4251 General Carl W. Stiner Highway in LaFollette.