Community leaders meet to discuss supporting Black-led nonprofits with the Community Healing Fund

United Way, the City of Knoxville and Knox County launched a Community Healing Fund, meant to support groups dedicated to serving marginalized communities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Organizations working to support Black communities across Knoxville have access to a new fund meant to help them accomplish their missions — the Community Healing Fund. On Thursday, community leaders met at The Change Center to discuss how the money should be spent.

United Way, the City of Knoxville and Knox County all contributed to the fund. It is meant to give communities the resources they need to heal themselves and provide resources directly to areas where they may be needed the most.

Community leaders discussed distributing funds to educational initiatives, mental health organizations or the arts. Officials said funds will be distributed by the end of September and community leaders said that the extra help is crucial.

"We've been through a lot of trauma and a lot of pain in the last few years, but this fund is going to actually help the non-profits that are already working in this space to do more work they're already doing, so we can actually start that [healing] process," said Stan Johnson, co-chair of the Community Healing Fund.

During the meeting, representatives explained the fund's priorities and walked attendees through the application process. There was also a Q&A session and networking opportunities.