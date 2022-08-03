Concord United collecting donations for flood victims

The Thrift Store: A Ministry of Concord United is collecting donations until August 12.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Concord United Methodist Church's thrift store is now collecting donations for those affected by recent flooding in Virginia, according to a release.

They are now collecting hygiene items, school supplies and cleaning supplies. They will take everything from dish soap, shampoo, conditioner and bar soap to backpacks, lunch boxes, pens and notebook paper.

The Thrift Store will be accepting donations during store hours. Those are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The store is closed on Sunday.

Donations may be dropped off at the store, located at 8843 Kingston Pike in Knoxville until August 12, CUMC said.

Located between Cedar Bluff and Walker Springs, the store is a mission of Concord Methodist Church in Farragut.