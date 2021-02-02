Emerald Youth Foundation to use grant money to hire part-time workers

Officials said that the Emerald Youth Foundation is looking to fill 27 positions right now, and hopes funds from a grant will help fill them.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Emerald Youth Foundation works to give young people in Knoxville the tools they need to become leaders as they grow up. They serve the community by engaging kids, and they will receive thousands of dollars to continue their mission.

Officials said they will receive a routine grant amounting to around $250,000 and they plan to use it to grow the organization. They said they hope to use the money to hire more part-time workers, filling 27 open positions through its AmeriCorps program.

They said most of the people who work those jobs are either college students or elderly people. Officials also said the positions are vital for helping people and connecting with the community.

"The funding is just critical to use being able to serve young people in faith learning and health programs throughout Knoxville," said John Crooks, the director of marketing and communications. "Many of our AmeriCorps members, they really are the hands and feed with what we're able to do in the city."