GATLINBURG, Tenn — The Gatlinburg City Commission is holding a special meeting over Zoom, a teleconferencing service, on Thursday. It starts at 10 a.m. with a single item on the agenda.

City commissioners will discuss closing part of Parkway between traffic light 6 and the Reagan Drive intersection. If approved, the road will be closed at noon on Friday, May 8 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, according to a release from city officials.

Parkway runs through most of Gatlinburg, past attractions like Ripley's Believe It or Not and the entrance to Anakeesta.

Information about the meeting, including how to view it, will be posted on the city's website and on its Facebook page. It will also be posted on the Gatlinburg City Hall door, according to a release from officials.

Comments can be sent via email to sethb@gatlinburgtn.gov, or placed in the drop box at City Hall. Copies of public comments will be given to commissioners.

The City of Gatlinburg said it plans to return to having in-person meetings as soon as possible.

