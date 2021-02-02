x
'Generational poverty to generational wealth' | One Knoxville non-profit trying to flip the script for Black communities across the city

SEEED a non-profit in Knoxville is trying to change the trajectory for Black communities. Not only home ownership but giving a career to at risk youth.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Black poverty rate in Knoxville is more than 40%. A new solar house being built by the Knoxville non-profit Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development, or SEEED, is looking to give Black families across the city a new trajectory on life. 

As the concrete pours into the side of this new house, the chief operating officer of SEEED knows this is more than just a house. 

"We want this type of technology, these types of homes, these types of excellent well-built homes in the Black community," COO J.D. Jackson said.

The project will include solar panels -- designed to be cost efficient, but more importantly opening the door for a family that without them wouldn't have a shot at something like this. 

"This is an example of a community coming together, a community saying we deserve more than what we have now," said Jackson.

Not only an opportunity for the family -- but to bring in kids off the streets and show them a new path to success.

"We have young people that go through SEEED to work on the house, to get a career track in the construction industry," he said.

One of those youths, Salim Muhammad, knows just how big of a chance this is. 

"It's a huge opportunity into many careers like construction, electrical stuff, plumbing...it just gives me options of what I can do myself," said Muhammad.

It's all an effort to flip the script for many disadvantaged communities across the city.

"Absolutely flip the script -- change the trajectory from generational poverty to generational wealth and change the mindset," said Jackson.

This is not just a new home, but a future for at-risk kids to work and Black communities to grow.

"Nothing stops a bullet like a job, so what we're doing is giving a job -- not only a job but a career. This home will be specifically sold to a low-income family so they can develop an equity state," he said.

SEEED said it plans on building 20 more of these homes across Knoxville in the next three years.

