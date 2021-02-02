Johnson City World War II veteran killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried this week

Fireman 1st Class Paul Edd Saylor died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor at 21 years of age. He will be buried on August 20.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A Johnson City World War II veteran who was killed in the Pearl Harbor attack is coming home to be buried this week.

Fireman 1st Class Paul Edd Saylor died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor at 21 years of age. He will be buried on August 20. Saylor was accounted for late last year.