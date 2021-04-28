Knox County Juvenile Detention Center welcomes baby goats, officials hope they help children at center

The center has four mother goats, and three of them had twins this month.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — New goats are wandering the Knox County Juvenile Detention Center — so many that some of the people there might think they're seeing double.

Officials said that the center has four mother goats and that three of them gave birth to twins this year. One of them also had triplets, filling the center with many new four-legged friends, and even more bleating.

"If we can help one kid, then I think we've done something," said Richard Bean, the superintendent of the center. "We've had them 15 years, different goats. A lot of the people are in here for serious charges, and hopefully wherever they go, the rest of their life they're able to tell people they had some goat therapy at the Bean Center."