CEO of Knoxville Area Urban League to retire after 22 years in role

Phyllis Y. Nichols will end her career with the Knoxville Area Urban League in September. She first joined with the organization in 1994.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The CEO of a Knoxville-based non-profit organization that serves communities in three counties is stepping down after 22 years in the role.

The Knoxville Area Urban League announced Phyllis Y. Nichols would retire in September. They said she is the longest-serving CEO out of the five leaders that they had since the organization started in 1968.

According to a release from KAUL, Nichols joined KAUL in 1994 as a curriculum and education specialist after working in public education and in some private businesses.

“Leading the Knoxville Area Urban League has been challenging but also the most fulfilling work one can imagine,” she said in her retirement letter to the nonprofit’s board of directors. “The people I have been privileged to work with, the engagement with our national organization, our board and the community we serve have all contributed to the accomplishments we have achieved.”

Nichols earned national recognition for her work advocating for economic and social equality initiatives, and for serving on several high-profile commissions and committees. Her work impacted several aspects of the Knoxville community and beyond.

She helped inform education, equity, social justice, employment and workforce development decisions in government.

As CEO she also helped the Urban League get certified as a community development financial institution which allows it to give capital to target markets that may not be served by traditional financial institutions. This way, they could give loans to entrepreneurs building nontraditional startups and offer loans to minority-owned businesses.

Nichols also helped start Shoes for Schools, which will mark its 20th year in August. The program gives shoes and supplies to children before the start of every school year, helping them prepare for the start of classes.

She also helped make sure Black-owned businesses would participate in building, maintaining and running a new downtown baseball stadium. The GEM Community Development Group, created by Nichols, is offering training for people to get the skills they need for permanent employment in construction or similar fields.

“For nearly 30 years, Phyllis has been the most dedicated public servant and tireless advocate, not only for the Knoxville Area Urban League, but also in our national fight for equality, civil rights and social justice,” said Marc H. Morial, the National Urban League CEO. "We are grateful for her legacy of stability, growth and creativity and look forward to what we can achieve over the next decades as we continue to build upon Phyllis’ vision.”