Knox Area Urban League gives $16,000 to local entrepreneurs as part of business program

The Knoxville Area Urban League's CO.STARTERS program helps entrepreneurs launch new businesses across the community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Entrepreneurs in the Knoxville area get some extra cash Tuesday to help them jumpstart their new businesses.

The Knoxville Area Urban League presented checks to the three winners of an entrepreneurship program totaling $10,000. The winners include a digital content production company that will build websites, animate logos and create marketing videos for small businesses.

That company is called Goodi Digital. It received a check for $5,000 on Tuesday.

The second-place winner was Aly Taylor from Another Chance Realty, and she received $3,000 from the program. She runs a community housing nonprofit and said she hopes to rent housing to women who are pregnant or are recovering after giving birth.

She said the money will help her hire a grant writer and host fundraising events, which will then help the nonprofit find property for women who need help in the community.

The third-place winner was Lalina Thompson of 3 Little Curls. She received $2,000 to help start her company making all-natural hair care products designed for people with curly or coiled hair. She said her biracial background helped inspire the business.

Six other companies also received $1,000 through KAUL's CO.STARTERS program.

The program lasts 10 weeks and gives entrepreneurs a chance to build and test their small business ideas, getting feedback from class peers and instructors. Local business owners also give feedback on their ideas.