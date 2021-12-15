Knoxville Salvation Army looking for more volunteer bell ringers

The ringers stand at storefronts across the city, collecting donations. They are a holiday tradition in cities across the U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holiday season is here, and so are volunteers with bells in their hands outside of stores across Knoxville. However, The Salvation Army said that they need more bell ringers this year.

They said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army has seen a 61% increase in requests for help over the holiday season. They said Salvation Army volunteers from across the country are also serving hot meals in communities affected by recent tornadoes in the southwest.

Officials with The Salvation Army said that donations help support the organization and said they help give shelter for people experiencing homelessness and also give food for people experiencing food insecurity.

Volunteers typically take 2-hour shifts ringing bells across the community. People can also volunteer in the organization's kitchen, preparing bagged lunches for people who may struggle to find food.