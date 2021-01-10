Local kitchen feeds 250 people to combat food deserts around the holidays

This is the first feeding event organized by Real Good Kitchen and CAC's Beardsley Farm. "It took a community" to make this happen.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Organizations have been preparing food since Thursday.

However, the idea to feed to community has been in the works for a few weeks.

"We have a mission to make change through food. We think that applies to making change both inside with our normal food business members and outside the kitchen as well," said Bailey Foster, the founder of Real Good Kitchen.

Real Good Kitchen is a shared commercial kitchen and food business incubator. They work with local food entrepreneurs to start and grow their businesses. But, the organization wants to expand- and help their neighbors, too.

"We very intentionally went into business in this neighborhood to be great neighbors to have an impact in the community," Foster said.

Real Good Kitchen is located on Magnolia Avenue in east Knoxville. This area experiences something called an "urban food desert;" which means they are mainly served by fast-food restaurants and convenience stores than grocery stores. This makes it difficult to work fresh produce into daily meals.

"A lot of the a lot of our neighbors struggle with access to food, and with access to good food," Foster said.

Real Good Kitchen is trying to change that.

Sunday's free, healthy, hot meal was a community effort. Local farms like CAC's Beardsley farm supplied fresh produce.

"All the produce in the meal has come from either Beardsley farm or other local farms," said Charlotte Rodina with CAC.

Rodina said the farm's involvement is part of CAC's mission to meet the community's needs.

"Urban agriculture and food access is just one of those small things that if we can help by providing a meal to someone, it will help to get their day going with some nutrition," Rodina said.

The goal of the feeding event is to just let the community know that they're present.

"We want to leave a good mark and want people to know that both Beardsley and Real Good Kitchen are safe places and places that can help them get access to fresh nutritious meals when they need it," Rodina said.

250 picked up the hot meals on Sunday.