Elena's Law: Middlesboro community petitions for harsher child abuse laws as they demand justice for 17-month old baby's death

The Middlesboro community rallies behind 17-month-old baby who died after she was abused. A petition asks lawmakers to raise the bar when punishing offenders.

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — A tragedy beyond belief hit the Middlesboro community when baby Elena died after prosecutors said she was sexually abused. Since then, community members have been holding vigils in her memory.

Now they are petitioning for 'Elena's Law.' The community is asking Kentucky lawmakers to raise the bar regarding the extend of punishment for child abuse.

Hailey and Haven Lawless, two sisters from Middlesboro, created the petition. More than 2,400 Kentuckians have signed it this far.

"Statistics show 5.1% of people who are sex offenders and abusers once they get released, within three years, they are back in prison again with a new sex crime," Lawless said. "They should be put behind bars and never to see the light of day in."

The petition is asking lawmakers to include the death penalty for offenders of children before the age of 12. With Elena's death, it resonated in the community and for some it hurts a little more.

Leatha Givens lives near the house where Elena allegedly died. She passes by the house almost everyday and, according to her, that part of her neighborhood is now traumatizing.

"As a mother, I can't take that in," Givens said. "I'll look at [my daughter] and that just breaks my heart."

A ''No Justice No Peace'' sign underlined Elena's memorial photos. Last weekend hundreds gathered for her candlelight vigil. Local restaurants donated food and released lit balloons in the sky.

"In Middlesboro, I've never seen something so heinous," Justin Howard, a Middlesboro resident, said. "But I've also never seen such support for a family, a child, or someone that's a victim of a crime."

Howard has lived in the community for more than 35 years and said it's been a heartbreaking situation. He also said he supports the petition and has already signed it.

"It's caused me to lose sleep at night," Howard said. "We need to get these petitions signed, that will hopefully go to the State House, and change these laws for victims of abuse, especially child abuse or sexual cases, the things that were allegedly done to this baby."

The unrest is inspiring petitioners to push for better for other children. The potential in the future is motivating many to support a change in law in Kentucky for cases like these.

"My biggest fear is for it to happen to another child," Leatha said.

In the end, the community came together and held their faith strong.

"That Kentucky laws change, that this heinous crime never happens again to another child in our community or any other community," Lawless said.