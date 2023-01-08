'Justice for Elena': Father speaks at memorial after mother arrested for abuse in death of Middlesboro toddler

"Nobody wants to have to bury their child. Nobody wants to have to put their kid down," the father said. "Justice for Elena. That's it. Get justice for my daughter."

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — The Middlesboro community gathered Tuesday evening to show support and demand justice for a toddler killed in "one of the most severe cases of abuse" Bell County, Kentucky investigators have seen.

Prosecutors said 17-month-old Elena died after being sexually assaulted in Middlesboro.

The girl was severely injured and taken to the Middlesboro ARH Hospital on Friday, July 28. Due to the extent of her injuries, she was flown to East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

"That somebody could be that sick out there to let this go on," said Caley Ayers from the Middlesboro Police Department. "I have seen some kids like that, but not at this age."

Prosecutors confirmed Elena died Sunday night. Citations show that the girl's mother, 21-year-old Erica Lawson, was arrested. She is being held at the Bell County Detention Center.

Lawson was charged with manslaughter, criminal abuse to a child under 12 years old, failure to report child abuse and wanton endangerment. Authorities said she could face more charges later.

"In my time with the commonwealth, this is one of the most severe cases of abuse, specifically because that baby is 17 months old at that time," Ayers said.

Police said the child's father, Trey Hembree, was not charged with any crime, saying the two were not together.

Police said they were expecting a second arrest, saying they were working to possibly take another unnamed suspect into custody.

Police said the girl's uncle went to authorities several weeks ago after suspecting that someone burned her. However, police "couldn't find the kid and the uncle did not know where the kid was at the time."

The community held a memorial for the girl and showed support for her family on Tuesday, which was attended by the father. People prayed together and released balloons for Elena, with some holding signs that read: "Justice for Elena."

Middlesboro Mayor Boone Bowling got up on stage with Hembree and his family, offering his condolences and the community's support, saying they were in "good hands."

"I cannot imagine the pain you are going through, because you are going through something no father should ever..." Bowling said as he fought back tears. "You are going through something no father should ever have to go through. No parent should ever have to go through the death of a child. Man, I'm sorry... it breaks my heart."

Hembree said he wants the community to focus on one thing: getting justice for his daughter.

"Nobody wants to have to bury their child. Nobody wants to have to put their kid down," he said. "Justice for Elena. That's it. Get justice for my daughter."

Community leaders said people need to speak out if they suspect someone is being abused, especially a child.