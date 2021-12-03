Morristown hosts ground-breaking ceremony for new community center

The new center will be called "Morristown Landing." It will be a 115,000 square-foot recreation and events center.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown may soon have a new community center after the city held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning on Durham Landing.

The city broke ground on the $36 million facility and formally started the process of building the 100,000 square-foot center. It will be a space for recreation, wellness and a place where people can host events, officials said. It is being called "Morristown Landing."

The center will feature a six-lane lap pool, a family aquatic center, a fitness center, a fieldhouse with four basketball courts and six volleyball courts, climbing walls and an outdoor splash pad. It will also offer programming such as summer camps.

Several speakers appeared and attendees received a commemorative gift, officials said.

“I am extremely proud to be able to introduce the beginning of Morristown moving up another notch," said Mayor Gary Chesney. "To our residents, you have earned this, and we deserve this level of opportunities.”

Some Morristown residents voiced their concerns earlier about the cost of the project. The city is using a 25% property tax increase that began in 2019 to pay for the facility.

Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney said earlier residents have been polled about this development over the last 8 years.