New 8-week summer program coming to East Knoxville

The 'Mynark Forever Summer' program is free to join and will include martial arts, self-defense training, fishing, audio and video production among other activities.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A new 8-week summer program is coming to East Knoxville — the "Mynark Forever Summer Program". It will be hosted at Muse Knoxville and is meant to give kids something to do while they're out of class, keeping them safe and helping prevent community violence.



“We see that these kids really don’t have nothing to do, so you turn to the stuff that’s going to lead you down the wrong path,” said Sensi Slim, the lead organizer for the event.

As summer approaches and kids get more free time, Sensi Slim is making sure they have something to do.

“The programs that we teaching the skills are going to last forever,” he said.

The Mynark Forever Summer Program will include lessons in martial arts, self-defense training, fishing, audio production, video production and much more. The whole program is free for families.

Leader Sensi Slim said it is vital to have a variety of activities for kids because it allows them to try out different things and discover what they're talented in. After learning what they enjoy doing, organizers hope they may pursue it and turn it into a passion.

“It helps the kids find what they good at what they love to do," said Sensi Slim. "Like I said, master your natural ability."

In a community riddled with gun violence, many parents said they understand the importance of having more opportunities available in their backyards.

“Programs that have value and benefits, not only the child right now but these programs are something the child can use for a lifetime,” said Shannon Harper, a parent in East Knoxville.

The program will last for 8 weeks, almost through the entire season. It's a welcome sign that leaders are meeting kids where they are, being proactive to prevent violence from erupting.

“You are building relationships with the kids. You're not just saying, 'hey come to this program,' and then it’s over. You’re saying, 'come to this program we’re going to help you, and then afterward we’re going to connect with you,'” said Felecia Outsey, one of the program's organizers.

They said they hope programs like will have direct impact in the community and bring positive change to the place they call home.

“This is good, this is good. It’s something that will definitely benefit the young people and the parents," said Sensi Slim.