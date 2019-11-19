KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County Juvenile Court judge found probable cause Tuesday morning to hold a trial on charges against Mekiah Davis, 16, accused in a crash that killed a preacher and his wife.

On Sept. 10, Davis was driving a stolen Chevy pickup when he struck and killed Ruben Wilson, 76, and Belinda Wilson, 68, authorities allege. Their 4-year-old grandchild suffered serious injuries.

The head-on collision happened on Mascot Road near Immel Mine Road in East Knox County.

At the time, Davis was 15 and had been convicted on felony charges in another county. He was a fugitive on those charges at the time.

The Chevy 350 truck he was driving at the time was stolen out of Morristown, authorities allege.

Although Davis faces first-degree murder charges, Judge Tim Irwin said that he would need more information before going forward on them. Irwin, however, after hearing testimony ruled there was reason to believe that Davis may have committed theft and that he was an escapee at the time.

Irwin said that he would hear more about the case on Dec. 9. In the meantime, Davis is being held in Knox County juvenile custody.

Davis's mother, the victim's family and personnel from the Department of Children's Services were present during Tuesday's hearing.