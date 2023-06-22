KPD investigating after finding 18-year-old shot dead in Montgomery Village

KPD said detectives were interviewing several potential witnesses about the homicide.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for leads after finding an 18-year-old man shot dead at a South Knoxville apartment complex.

According to KPD, police responded to Montgomery Village on Thursday around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a call about an unresponsive man near the dumpsters outside the building.

KPD said they arrived to find the 18-year-old had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they found several spent shell casings at the scene. The victim was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for further examination.

"The death is under active investigation by KPD Homicide Unit detectives. At this time, detectives are interviewing several potential witnesses," KPD said.