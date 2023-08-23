Accused drag-racers indicted in Magnolia Avenue fatal crash

Trinity Clark and Tra'Shawn Glass are accused in a fatal drag-racing that occurred in January. Both were driving Dodge Chargers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Two Knoxvillians have been indicted in a January drag-racing crash that killed a grandfather and injured his two grandchildren.

A grand jury returned the documents Aug. 17 against Tra'Shawn Glass, 21, and Trinity Clark, 22. Glass is in jail; Clark is free on bond.

They face counts of vehicular homicide and drag racing, among others.

They will be prosecuted in Knox County Criminal Court. Judge Steve Sword will preside over the case.

Glass and Clark were involved in a race and crash Jan. 17 that killed Michael Williams, 65, authorities allege.

Both were driving Dodge Chargers. They reached speeds greater than 80 miles an hour, and ran a red light right before one of their vehicles hit the Ford Explorer that Williams was driving near Milligan Street. Inside were two young grandchildren.

A witness testified this summer in Knox County General Sessions Court that Glass's red Charger hit the Williams vehicle.