Metro PD: Suspected gunman dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Smile Direct Club workplace

The three victims involved have not yet been identified.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A suspected gunman is dead and three others were wounded after an employee opened fire at the Smile Direct Club warehouse in Antioch on Tuesday morning, Metro Police said.

Metro Police tell our NBC affiliate, WSMV, a dayshift employee walked into the facility on Antioch Pike just before 6 a.m. during the shift change and, for an unknown reason, opened fire.

Three employees were reportedly hit. Officials said one was shot in the chest, one in the abdomen, and the other in the leg. One of them is in critical condition.

Police said as the officers were responding, the shooter left the building and was stopped by officers at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Franklin Limestone Road.

That's when police said the suspect was pointing a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine at officers.

Officers reportedly ordered the man to drop the gun and was shot by police at the intersection.

Metro Police said officers rendered aid to the suspect at the scene, but he was later pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

The identity of the shooter has not been released at this time. Metro Police tell WSMV the man worked at the Smile Direct Club warehouse for a short period of time.

Metro Police said the shooter was identified as a 22-year-old employee who started working at Smile Direct Club in June. He also worked there from late 2019 to early 2020, police said.

UPDATE: The active shooter is a 22-year-old employee who started working at Smile Direct Club in June. He also worked there from late 2019 to early 2020. He was shot by the MNPD at the intersection of Antioch Pk & Franklin Limestone Rd and has died at Vanderbilt... — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 3, 2021

Smile Direct Club told WSMV they're working with police investigating the shooting:

“Although SmileDirectClub is saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning, the incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site. The safety of our team members is a top priority for our Company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all of our facilities. We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter.”

TBI special agents and forensic scientists will independently investigate the shooting.

DEVELOPING: TBI special agents and forensic scientists are working to independently investigate this morning's shooting incident at a Smile Direct Club facility on Antioch Pike.



Our team will gather all relevant evidence, interviews, and details.



We'll provide a statement soon. pic.twitter.com/FLDOQvbxTn — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 3, 2021