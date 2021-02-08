JCSO: Two dead in Jefferson County in apparent murder-suicide

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were found dead in their home when Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an overnight shooting.
Officers responded to a shooting at a residence Shields Ridge Road in New Market around 1:34 a.m. on August 2. The two people inside were dead with gunshot wounds. At the time, investigators suggested that one of the two was responsible for the shooting.
JCSO is now calling the shooting an apparent murder-suicide. The dead were identified as Paul West, 58, and Vanessa West, 49, both of 1043 Shields Ridge Road in New Market.