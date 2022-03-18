x
CCSO: Suspect in custody after shooting incident, SWAT team response

At around 2:30 p.m. the sheriff's office said SWAT was responding to the scene along with negotiators. They said they were speaking with a suspect.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said it was responding to a shooting in the Fairfield Glade area. By 2:50 p.m. they said the suspect was in custody and the scene was under investigation. They said teams were still processing the scene.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents and Fairfield Glade Police are also responding to the scene at Grouse Court. 

Before the arrest, authorities said at around 2:30 p.m. SWAT officers were on scene with them along with negotiators. They said they were speaking with a suspect in the area around that time.

Additional information about any possible victims, the identity of the suspect or events leading up to the shooting was not immediately available.

Grouse Court was the location of a shooting incident on Friday, according to authorities.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

    

