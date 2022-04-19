KPD: Suspects broke into ATMs at Magnolia Ave. credit union, fled in stolen truck early Sunday

KPD said the person captured in the picture was one of two suspects involved in the theft. Neither suspect has been identified.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it is investigating after two people broke into ATMs at ORNL Federal Credit Union and drove away in a stolen truck early Sunday.

Around 3:30 a.m., two ATMs at the ORNL Federal Credit Union at 3634 East Magnolia Ave. were broken open and the money drawers were removed, KPD said.

An investigation revealed that a green Chevrolet Silverado backed up to the ATMs, two men exited the truck and used a chain hooked from the truck to the ATM doors to bust them open.

KPD said the two suspects wore black face masks that covered almost their entire face, black shirts, black pants and bright-colored work gloves.

The truck, which was revealed to be stolen from The Palmer apartment complex on Wilson Road, was later found abandoned in the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The owner of the truck said he last saw it about 11 p.m. April 16, according to KPD.

KPD said the person in the picture was one of two suspects involved in the robbery. At this time, neither suspect has been identified.

KPD's Property Crimes Unit is investigating the case.