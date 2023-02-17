BCSO: Father shoots, kills son who pointed a gun and threated to kill him; no charges pending

The son died in the hospital, and the father is not facing any charges at this time, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County deputies are investigating after a father said he shot his 22-year-old son when he threatened to kill him.

Deputies and Alcoa Police Department officers responded to a home on Scenic Hill Drive in Louisville around 5 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call about a shooting.

Deputies said they spoke with the father, James Delaney, 67, who said he shot his son, Thomas Delaney, after his son pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him.

BCSO said the two lived together. Deputies used lifesaving measures on the son before American Medical Response crews arrived to take him to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The son died in the hospital a short time later.