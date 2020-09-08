KPD investigating double homicide on Ben Hur Avenue

Knoxville Police say two gunshot victims were found inside the building.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a double homicide in East Knoxville near the Five Points area.

Officers responded to a call around 4:13 a.m. Sunday morning after a victim arrived at UT Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim drove themselves in their own vehicle and appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were advised the shooting happened in the 600 block of Ben Hur Avenue near Selma Avenue.

Units responding to that location found two gunshot victims inside the building near 603 Ben Hur Avenue. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The identity of the victims is not being released until the next of kin is notified.